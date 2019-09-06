JLo’s Pole Dancing Training In Barely-There Outfits For ‘Hustlers’ Racks Up Half A Million Views In 20 Minutes

Jennifer Lopez has her fans mesmerized. The “Jenny From The Block” singer has been steadily releasing promotion for her upcoming Hustlers movie on Instagram, although fans had yet to see behind-the-scenes footage showing the 50-year-old training for her stripper role. On Thursday, JLo finally shared some new footage of various indoor settings showing her rehearsing on a pole – of course, the star was outfitted in activewear that was appropriate for the intense activity.

JLo’s video today did include some moments from the soon-to-be-released movie, but these were chopped up by moments showing the singer and reality judge in full training mode. Jennifer appeared to be practicing her pole dancing in a home living room, with a sports bra and booty shorts affording a barely-there feel on the wardrobe front. The singer’s agility, stability, endurance, and overall strength were all visible – if anyone in Hollywood is rocking a killer body at the age of 50, it’s Jennifer Lopez.

JLo was also heard speaking about the movie, calling the dancing “rough” on her body and likening it to “acrobatics.” Given the display from the star, the latter definitely seemed applicable.

JLo’s video had racked up over 500,000 views within just 20 minutes of going live. Clearly, interest in the star, her role, and the movie overall are spiking.

For many fans, anticipation for Hustlers stems from more than just seeing JLo strip down to tiny outfits and shimmy around a pole. The singing sensation is one of the few music artists out there to have really carved herself out a solid acting career, as she has seemingly conquered both the movie and television world. Shades of Blue has proven hugely popular, with the star’s movies spanning back years.

Certainly, Hustlers is gathering up buzz on account of featuring more than just one major artist. Rapper Cardi B will be joining Lopez – with a real-life stripper background, who better to take on a stripper role than a woman who’s done it for real?

JLo may be known as a singer, but the star’s early beginnings as a dancer have both factored into her career and given fans great pleasure. There’s something about this woman that makes it so easy for her to move. She had even mentioned dance in a Hello! interview where she credited the art form for the joy in life.