Donald Trump Jr. Is Running For President In 2024, Says Republican Strategist Rick Wilson

Newsweek reports that Republican political strategist Rick Wilson believes Donald Trump Jr. is running for president in 2024. He points to Trump Jr.’s extended time on the road attending fundraisers and political events for Republican candidates and believes that the 41-year-old will secure the Republican nomination.

“There are three 2024 scenarios that Republicans pretend they won’t face, but that represent the further decline and fall of a once-great party of conservative ideas,” Wilson wrote in an op-ed for The Daily Beast. “First, the clues have been there all along that the real 2024 primary will be between Donald J. Trump, Jr. and everyone else.”

“It’s becoming more obvious by the day,” he added.

Wilson highlighted Trump Jr. and how adept he is at “whining, dickish grievance-mongering,” which he says has replaced modern conservatism. He added that Trump Jr. might have better odds at taking the 2024 Grand Old Party (GOP) nomination if Trump loses his 2020 reelection bid.

“Every single one of these candidates will spend the year before the election posturing and posing as the sole heir to Donald Trump’s legacy,” he added.

Per Salon, Trump Jr. was recently ridiculed for a campaign rally for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin that he attended. As The Inquisitr reported, the event was held at Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena, which holds 7,000 people — much less than the couple hundred that attended. The small crowd pushed organizers to ask the audience to move closer to the stage in what reporter Ryland Barton called a “sparsely attended” event.

Donald Trump Jr. will run for president in 2024, and he'll likely win the Republican nomination, GOP strategist says https://t.co/BBOlUnqb7L — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 5, 2019

Both Trump Jr. and his father are known to brag about the size of their crowds. On one occasion, Trump Jr. said only a few hundred people had shown up at Beto O’Rourke’s El Paso rally, which Politifact later determined was false.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump’s reelection campaign is in trouble. A new Washington Post analysis claims that the president’s advisers fear that he will lose reelection in 2020 are going to “extraordinary lengths” to cover up his “political weakness and record of profound failure.”

Perhaps the biggest fear of Trump’s advisers’ stems from a dire New York Times report that revealed a downturn in the United States manufacturing sector, with U.S. manufacturing contracting hitting its lowest point since January 2016. The finding comes even as economists predicted that the manufacturing sector would expand in August, prompting some to suggest that Trump’s trade war with China is harming the U.S. economy — which experts have predicted before, per The Inquisitr.