Camila Cabello Releases 2 New Songs, 1 Video For ‘Romance,’ An Album Maybe Made With Shawn Mendes In Mind

Camila Cabello dropped a new video and two new songs to be found in her upcoming sophomore album on Thursday. The tunes, “Shameless” and “Liar,” have been trending on Bing on September 5 and before the ultimate release of Romance.

The expressive musician also uploaded her brand new video for her “Shameless” track onto Instagram. Her late Thursday afternoon share earned more than 300,000 likes in less than an hour from among her whopping 39.2 million followers.

The intense music video — which shows stylistic energy in part due to myriad flashing scene cuts — was dramatic, to say the least. In part of the short film, Camila wore a Spanish-inspired red dress as she did a sensual and rather sexy dance with a troupe of women who seemed to be twinning with the featured player.

Within her latest post, Camila gave a shoutout to film director Henry Scholfield. She credited him for his “passion, talent, and enthusiasm” in the caption that accompanied her new video.

“The most major video yet. We stan [sic],” called out one fan regarding the “Shameless” video.

“I’m never getting over this,” said one intense fan.

“SHAMELESS IS A MASTERPIECE,” shouted another follower, who came right to the point.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the former member of Fifth Harmony spoke up on Instagram about “Shameless” and “Liar,” stating that her “goal for this era is to just share [her] truth and share who” she is.

As this brilliant artist has shared more and more about what she dubs her “project,” some of her followers on social media have been guessing a lot about Camila’s new album. Many believe that the fresh music is about falling in love and that the content gives away a big secret. Many think Romance is actually about her romantic and very loving relationship with Shawn Mendes, according to a recent The Inquisitr post.

In fact, “Liar” sports lyrics about Cabello that indicate how deep she has fallen in love. This is especially evident in the chorus.

“Oh no, there you go/Making me a liar/Got me begging you for more/Oh no, there I go/Startin’ up a fire,” she sings.

Meanwhile, in late June, Camila hit up Twitter to talk about the entirety of Romance. She spilled her feelings about her second album, as the singer-songwriter rambled in a stream of consciousness sort of way.

“I am so f**king emotional right now. Listening back to the songs… so far and I just burst into sobs. It feels really surreal and powerful that I can listen back to my life over the past year — I always get so insecure during the process and feel so much self doubt… at the very least, I hear my f**king soul in these songs. It’s extremely painful, beautiful, cathartic and a s**t show of emotions, but it’s the… human experience. Messy and beautiful.”

Whether Camila Cabello’s new album is messy or beautiful or both is yet to be seen. Hopefully, Romance will drop soon.