Kourtney Kardashian Looks Smoking Hot In Black Satin Dress For West Hollywood Lunch

Kourtney Kardashian just put on a super-stylish display. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star might have updated her social media in sweats just yesterday, but this reality star knows how to step up her style game. Kourtney was photographed hitting up a West Hollywood, California eatery for a spot of lunch, with an outfit that would likely have had even the busiest individual turning their head.

As the Daily Mail reported today, Kourtney was photographed exiting her vehicle and eventually showcasing her full outfit. The 40-year-old had outfitted herself in a sexy little number, with her black satin dress appearing to hug her every curve. Kourtney was wearing a midi-length dress – perfect for showing off a little leg and drawing the eye to her pair of kitten heels. The sleeveless dress might have been leaning towards eveningwear with its silky finish and dark color, but the lady wearing it is known for being able to pull off any look – at any time of day.

Kourtney paired her ensemble with statement dark shades and a small black leather handbag worn on her shoulder. The star appeared minimally – if barely – made up, with her long brown hair parted down the middle and tied behind her in a simple ponytail. Kourtney looked like she was raring to go, with the Daily Mail also reporting that she was running some errands during the outing.

Kourtney has been making headlines as of late. The star finally started following Sofia Richie on Instagram – with the 21-year-old model dating ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick, tensions had once risen between the Poosh CEO and the Talentless founder. The start of Scott and Sofia’s relationship in 2017 seemed to see Kourtney uneasy with Richie’s presence, but times have changed.

Elsewhere, Kourtney continues to make headlines for running her Poosh lifestyle brand, which she launched in April. The website, which offers lifestyle advice and product recommendations, now retails its own goods, with Poosh recently collaborating with swimwear brand Aquis. Of course, with three children and her reality appearances, Kourtney remains one busy lady. Her packed schedule and busy lifestyle even received a mention on her Poosh website, where the mission statement saw Kourtney admit that she gets probed on how she manages it all.

Loading...

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.