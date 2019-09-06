‘Doc Martin’ Season 9 Gets A September Debut Date On Acorn TV

Fans of Doc Martin and actor Martin Clunes have less than a month to wait before getting a fresh dose of Portwenn’s favorite GP.

This week it was announced that Season 9 of Doc Martin will start streaming on Acorn TV one day after it airs on ITV in the United Kingdom. HITC was able to deduce that this means that fans will be able to start streaming the first episode of Season 9 sometime during the week of September 21.

The British medical dramedy follows the life of Dr. Martin Ellingham, played by Clunes, as he continues to make a life for himself and his young family in the Cornish fishing village of Portwenn where he is the local doctor.

This coming season, the show’s ninth, is the next to last for the popular show which is reportedly going to call it quits after Season 10. Doc Martin has had a unique schedule as the last season aired in 2017 to accommodate Clunes’ other projects and the short shooting availability of the town of Port Isaac, which plays Portwenn for television.

It is anticipated that Season 9 of Doc Martin will include eight episodes, and at least one will include a wedding of two of the show’s most popular characters in a beach ceremony.

First look at #DocMartin Series 9. Love this Ellingham family photo! ???? Coming soon to @ITV… pic.twitter.com/0FEsNYSo7O — Martin Clunes OBE (@MartinClunesTV) August 31, 2019

Decider calls Doc Martin a “must-watch” series about an “uptight and self-obsessed doctor we’ve come to love.” The town’s cast of kooky characters don’t blend well with the doctor’s straight-laced approach, which only makes them all more appealing.

“But as sure as we know it will rain at some point in London tomorrow, we also know you’ll love the next chapter in this British drama.”

Broadcasting & Cable is reporting that a new episode of Season 9 of Doc Martin will air on Acorn TV the day after it airs in the U.K. for eight weeks.

According to The Inquisitr, when the cast of Doc Martin wrapped filming Season 9, they celebrated on the street in Port Isaac with applause and cheers. Earlier in the same week, a spokesman for the Royal Cornwall Hospital in the Cornwall capital of Truro confirmed that the cast was filming Doc Martin for several days this season.