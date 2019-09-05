To Celebrate The Start Of The 2019 Season, Here Are The 5 Hottest NFL Wives To Follow On Instagram

Their husbands may be starring on the field, but these NFL wives are the ones winning on social media.
Thanks to the advent of Instagram, the young and beautiful wives of football’s biggest stars now have their own outlet to get the spotlight. NFL players and famous wives have always gone hand in hand — from actress Holly Robinson Peete to supermodel Gisele Bundchen — but now, there are more than ever thanks to the social media site that allows them to garner their own groups of devoted fans.
With the 2019 NFL season kicking off on Thursday, here’s a handy list of the five most attractive NFL wives on Instagram. They can give a glimpse into the personal lives of their famous football families, sharing insight into what it’s like for the rest of the family when a player is put through a grueling 16-week season. But, more importantly, they’re sharing some revealing images of themselves lounging on the beach and rocking skimpy attire.
Here are the five hottest NFL wives to follow on Instagram.
5. Ciara
Russell Wilson’s wife has been famous for longer than he has, with her debut album coming out when Russell was a sophomore in high school. The singer/actress always seems to shine on Instagram, helping her earn a following of more than 22 million.
AAAH!! What a year it’s been! I shed tears of joy as I write this! Taking control of my journey was one of my proudest moments of my life. I’ve been able to book magazine covers I’ve always dreamt of being on, rock on stages I’ve been dying to perform on again, and in doing so allowed me to discover the power of the relationship I have with my fans! #CSQUAD! I also learned that #BeautyMarks to date has sold over 135k equivalent global album units, spurred a Gold Record with Level Up which is now VERY close to being platinum and the entire project generated over 208 million global YouTube views! I couldn’t be more excited looking towards the future and everything we have planned for this year and beyond! Truly feeling like a kid all over again! I’m truly grateful, for my family, friends, team and all of you that have lifted me up! It means the world to me! Love Ciara
4. Sasha Dindayal
Sasha Dindayal is an actress, model, and television host. Oh, and she’s married to future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.
3. Rachel Bush
The wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is quickly becoming the team’s most popular fan. Rachel has built a following of more than 1 million people on Instagram, where she frequently shares racy images of herself — and shows off her team pride in unique ways.
Happy Father’s Day @j_poyer21 & dad ❤️ My dad is the BEST father and grandfather I could have ever asked for. My daughter’s best friend. My best friend. Thank you for always being there for me dad, from teaching me how to ride dirt bikes to being at all my soccer games, concerts, whatever! You are super man. There’s nothing you can’t do ♥️ From building anything with a motor from scratch to fixing every little thing in my house. I NEVER need to call anyone else. A MAN! Lol & thank you Jordan for creating this beautiful human with me @aliyahpoyer !! You are SUCH an amazing father. I know Aliyah is & will be SO proud to call you her dad ♥️ love you !!
2. Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady might be the only NFL player losing out to his wife in terms of popularity. The New England Patriots quarterback and future Hall of Famer is married to the Hall of Fame model — if there is such a thing — who rocks the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her Instagram feed is an inside glimpse into the Brady family.
Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida! A vida é muito melhor porque podemos compartilha-lá contigo. Obrigada por ser nosso porto seguro e o abacate da minha torrada. Nós te amamos!
Hoje teremos um eclipse lunar em uma lua cheia! Esse fenômeno poderoso estará emitindo ondas eletromagnéticas capazes de limpar negatividade. É um momento especial para repensar nossa vida, para onde estamos indo, onde queremos colocar nossa energia, o que precisamos mudar, para deixar ir o que não nos serve mais e focar no que queremos criar no mundo. Medite, reflita, e um ótimo eclipse e lua cheia para todos! ???????????? Today we will have a lunar eclipse on a full moon! A very powerful phenomenon that will be emitting electromagnetic waves capable of cleaning negativity. It is a special moment to rethink about our life, where we are going, where we want to put our energy in, what we need to change, to let go of what no longer serves us and to focus on what we want to create in the world. Meditate, reflect, and a great eclipse and full moon for everyone!
1. Katherine Webb-McCarron
Fans may remember Katherine Webb McCarron from her awkward spotlight during the 2013 BCS national title game when broadcaster Brent Musburger fawned over quarterback A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend as cameras caught up with her in the stands. She and A.J. have since tied the knot, and she’s still among the hottest NFL wives around.
