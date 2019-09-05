To Celebrate The Start Of The 2019 Season, Here Are The 5 Hottest NFL Wives To Follow On Instagram

Their husbands may be starring on the field, but these NFL wives are the ones winning on social media.

Thanks to the advent of Instagram, the young and beautiful wives of football’s biggest stars now have their own outlet to get the spotlight. NFL players and famous wives have always gone hand in hand (from actress Holly Robinson Peete to supermodel Gisele Bundchen), but now there are more than ever thanks to the social media site that allows them to garner their own groups of devoted fans.

With the 2019 NFL season kicking off this weekend, here’s a handy list of the 5 hottest NFL wives to follow on Instagram. They can give a glimpse into the personal lives of their famous football families, sharing insight into what it’s like for the rest of the family when a player is put through a grueling 16-week season. But, more importantly, they’re sharing some revealing images of themselves lounging on the beach and rocking skimpy attire.

5. Ciara

Russell Wilson’s wife has been famous for longer than he has, with her debut album coming out when Russell was a sophomore in high school. The singer/actress always seems to shine on Instagram, helping her earn a following of more than 22 million.

4. Sasha Dindayal

Sasha Dindayal is an actress, model, and television host. Oh, and she’s married to future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

3. Rachel Bush

The wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is quickly becoming the team’s most popular fan. Rachel has built a following of more than 1 million people on Instagram, where she frequently shares racy images of herself — and shows off her team pride in unique ways.

2. Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady might be the only NFL player losing out to his wife in terms of popularity. The New England Patriots quarterback and future Hall of Famer is married to the Hall of Fame model (if there is such a thing) who rocks the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her Instagram feed is an inside glimpse into the Brady family.

1. Katherine Webb-McCarron

Fans may remember Katherine Webb McCarron from her awkward spotlight during the 2013 BCS national title game, when broadcaster Brent Musburger fawned over quarterback A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend as cameras caught up with her in the stands. She and A.J. have since tied the knot, and she’s still among the hottest NFL wives around.