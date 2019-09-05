Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Matt Fiddes Says He ‘Confirmed’ The Marlon Brando Story Is ‘Totally Untrue’

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reports of Marlon Brando making Michael Jackson cry after pressing him about his sexuality were controversial. Per Page Six, Brando’s son, Miko called the reports a “cheap publicity stunt” designed to advertise the Telephone Stories podcast, which covered the transcript of Brando’s statement regarding the conversation with Jackson,

Jackson’ former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, recently took to Twitter to echo Miko and suggest that the story is “totally untrue.” Fiddes’ comment was in response to a comment by Jackson’s nephew, Taj, who was also critical of the Brando story.

“The Marlon Brando story is such a non story,” Taj tweeted. “Brando stayed with my uncle at Neverland when Brando was very ill towards the latter part of his life. He was secretly staying in one of the 4 guest units. Neverland staff that were there at that time can also confirm.

“Very true as I confirmed yesterday,” Fiddes tweeted in response. “Mark Lester stayed at Neverland while @michaeljackson was taking care of Mr Brando who was in bad shape. Michael was paying for all of Brando’s care at the time. Around 2003/2004 if I recall rightly. Totally untrue story.”

Brandon Ogborn, the writer-producer of Telephone Stories, claims that he verified the authenticity of the transcript by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lauren Weis. Weis investigated the King of Pop during her time as prosecutor with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Per The Inquisitr, Fiddes was behind the recent documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which seeks to discredit Leaving Neverland and Jackson’s most recent accuser’s ⁠— Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Although the pair claim that Jackson sexually abused them as children, Fiddes said in Chase the Truth that they are motivated by money.

Fiddes used the movie to highlight holes in Robson and Safechuck’s stories. For example, he highlights the claim that Jackson used bells, alarms, and one-way glass to ensure he would be alerted when anyone was approaching his chambers. However, Fiddes claims that the presence of an alarm is common among famous people who use it in combination with their escape room.

In addition, writer Mike Smallcombe, who was behind a biography about Jackson, says that while he admits it’s possible that Jackson molested Robson and Safechuck, both have lied under oath numerous times in the past. He also highlights that there are dozens on inconsistencies in their stories.