Olivia Culpo Looks Like A Snack In Tiny White Crop Top & Distressed Jeans

Olivia Culpo put her toned midriff on full display as she slipped into a skin-baring ensemble and headed out for a walk on Wednesday. Snapped on the street, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl flaunted her washboard abs in a tiny white crop top that ended just below the chest line, leaving her taut waistline and incredibly flat stomach completely exposed.

Known for her spectacular fashion looks, Olivia teamed up the teeny white tee with a trendy pair of light-wash distressed jeans – an elegant high-waist, straight-leg design by Ksubi, which highlighted her statuesque frame. Later that day, the 2012 Miss Universe winner showed off her stylish outfit on Instagram and earned some viral attention in the process. Her post quickly garnered more than 124,000 likes, as fans appeared to be loving Olivia’s casual-chic look.

The Rhode Island native cut an elegant, yet very dynamic figure in the jeans and crop top co-ord. The fashionable outfit perfectly showcased her hourglass curves, emphasizing her narrow waistline and curvy hips.

While her bare midriff was certainly the center of attention, Olivia’s shapely chest was also on display, accentuated by the bust-clinging top. Although the scanty item was not cleavage-flaunting – in fact, the classy Are You Am I top boasted a mock turtleneck design that completely concealed her decolletage area – it did, nevertheless, highlight her assets, ensuring that everyone was eyeing her perky bosom.

Olivia looked fierce and formidable in the stylish ensemble. The 27-year-old hottie exuded confidence and sex appeal as she trotted the pavement in black strappy sandals by Bottega Veneta, showing off her flawless white pedicure. Her matching manicure tied the look together, complementing her white cropped T-shirt.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model wore her raven mane in a sleek long bob, which was styled with a mid-part and beautifully framed her face. She topped off her look with silver drop-down earrings and rocked a pink matte lipstick that made her naturally plump lips truly pop.

The undeniable pièce de résistance of Olivia’s chic look was a show-stopping Christian Dior bag – an impressively large piece in a stylish maroon color, adorned with chic white detailing.

“Vibin’ this outfit,” one of Olivia’s fans wrote under the photo, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“So beautiful,” read a second message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“What a babe,” said a third commenter, who added a dizzy emoji.

In classic Olivia Culpo style, the Model Squad alum showed her playful side by penning a hilarious caption to her post. The stunning supermodel made a joking reference at her unusually large bag, stating that its contents were so vast that listing everything not already in it was the simpler choice.

The Dior Instagram account promptly replied to Olivia’s post.

“We’re listening! What didn’t you put in your #DiorBookTote?” read the brand’s humorous answer.

“Haha I could survive for six months with whats [sic] in mine,” quipped one of Olivia’s Instagram followers, continuing the amusing exchange.