Mackenzie McKee Shares Adorable ‘Little Gym Sidekick’ Pic With Son Broncs & Instagram Is Straight-Up Gushing

There’s a lot of love for Mackenzie McKee and her youngest son Broncs today. The newest Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of her blonde boy enjoying an adorable hug with his mom in the gym – fans of Mackenzie will know that this 24-year-old is the MTV franchise’s fitness queen. Mackenzie’s early appearance on Teen Mom OG informed fans that her fitness business is a huge source of her income, although followers of the star’s Instagram will likely already know this.
Mackenzie’s photo showed her in a workout room. While the blonde wasn’t working out, she was dressed for it in a simple gray tank with her long blonde hair tied back. Broncs was seen in his mother’s arms – the grin from this child more than showed how much he enjoys being with Mackenzie.
A lengthy caption from Mackenzie recalled the early days of her fitness business and how she once filmed promotional content for it with a baby Broncs still in the “infant car seat.” The star’s words then made it more than clear that her children are everything to her, and that they’re what keeps her going. Mackenzie continued to say that she’d been mocked in the early days of her career, but that she will never give up.
My little gym sidekick. I remember filming for my very first #bodybymac program in this very gym with him in an infant car seat and i was nursing him in between. My kids are my why, and my daily motivation to become my best. I spent a year doing what I could on the side to feed us and pay the bills. Most months we didn’t make that though. Everyone told me to go get a job but I had a huge vision in my head to open a business and I needed time to create it. I was laughed at by everyone around me. But why would I let that stop me? I went for it. And I’m 3 years in with this little boy by my side through it all. I will work until I’m black and blue to give my kids a good life. Are you wanting to chase your dreams but won’t because others don’t believe in you? Are you not chasing your dreams because of time and money? I hope my story inspires you to go after it anyways.
So far, Instagram has been gushing with endearing comments on Mackenzie’s post.
“He is such a cutie reminds me of my almost 3 year old,” one fan wrote.
“The video of you talking to your oldest about your mother made me love you even more! Such a gentle and excellent way of explaining the situation! You’re an amazing mom,” another said, adding a heart emoji.
While this comment didn’t seem to pertain to the image, it was definitely a message of support for Mackenzie. As fans are likely aware, Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, is very sick with a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis that has already seen her break down in tears onscreen.
“What a cutie pie!” another fan wrote.
One user told the star that they’d been a fan of her since her early days on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. Mackenzie may have faded into the background as her onscreen appearances ceased, but this mother-of-three is now very much a star. Her appearances on Teen Mom OG don’t seem to have her solidified as a permanent cast member, but fans seem to want it, per The Inquisitr.
Mackenzie and husband Josh are parents to three kids — Broncs is joined by siblings Gannon and Jaxie. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star’s Instagram.