Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Chicago Bears Stream Live: NFL Football Is Back, Start Time, 2019 Season Kickoff

Coming off their first winning season since 2012, the Chicago Bears kick off the 2019 National Football League season by hosting the Green Bay Packers.

For the second straight season, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears open the National Football League season by facing each other, but this time, the two iconic franchises face off in a Thursday game that raises the curtain on the entire 2019 NFL campaign. The game is also the latest entry in the NFL’s oldest rivalry, one that dates back all the way to 1921, and it is no accident that the NFL chose the Packers-Bears matchup to open the season. The game is the first of 17 matchups of “historical significance” chosen by the NFL to celebrate the league’s 100th anniversary season, according to NFL.com. The 199th Packers-Bears meeting opens the historic season by streaming live from Soldier Field — the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Coliseum.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL 2019 season opening game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CDT at the 61,500-seat Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, September 5. That start time will be 8:20 p.m. EDT, 5:20 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Packers-Bears NFL season opener kicks off at 1:20 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, September 6. Down under, in Australia, the game gets underway at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 8:20 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 9:20 a.m. Japan Time on Friday morning.

The 98-year-long rivalry has been close to even over the years, with the Packers holding a slight edge with 97 wins, to 95 for Chicago — and six games tied, according to SI.com.

Thursday’s 100th NFL season opener will also feature a classic “youth vs. age” quarterback matchup, with 35-year-old future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers — who led Green Bay to eight straight playoff season, per Pro Football Reference, including the 2010 Super Bowl championship — takes on 25-year-old third-year starter Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears’ first-round draft pick, second overall, in 2017.

In last season’s Packers-Bears game, the Packers defense held Trubisky in check, allowing him only 171 yards in the air on 23 completions in 35 attempts without a touchdown, per PFR. But Trubisky went on to lead the Bears to a 12-4 season and their first playoff berth since 2010 — while Rodgers and the Packers suffered their second losing season in a row, finishing out of postseason contention at 6-9-1.

A classic youth vs. age battle pits Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (l) against future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers (r) on Thursday Dylan Buell / Getty Images

To watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL 2019 kickoff game stream live online from the Windy City, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Green Bay-Chicago showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the NBC NFL opener live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to live video of Thursday’s Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 clash streaming live for free.

In certain areas of the country, NFL Sunday Ticket offers every NFL game via online stream with an annual subscription fee, though the service also comes with a weeklong free trial.

For viewers abroad, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL curtain-raiser. The service provides livestream video of all NFL games for fans outside of the United States, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season. For a list of countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.