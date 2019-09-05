Pregnant Christina Milian Shows Off Legs In Mini White Dress

“When You Look At Me” songstress Christina Milian has caught the attention of her followers on Instagram with her latest post and it comes to no surprise.

The brunette beauty shared an image of her in a mini white dress, showing off her golden legs. She paired the look with stilettos and has her hair up.

In an upload of two photos, she is posing in the mirror in the first shot, with her hand on her hip. In the second, the photo has been taken by someone else and appears to be smiling and glowing. Like the first image, her hand is on her hip, while the other is raised.

Within three hours of sharing, the post racked up over 37,000 likes, proving to be popular.

“Love this dress! With the ponytail, it’s just perfect. You definitely know how to always look amazing,” one user wrote.

“A LOOK!!” another shared.

“U look so good, can’t even tell u r pregnant in that dress,” a third mentioned.

“You look so cute,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Beautiful as ALWAYS,” a fifth follower commented.

Milian has been dating M. Pokora since 2017 and announced earlier this year that she will be expecting her first child with him.

She had her first child with her ex-husband The Dream. The pair have a daughter, Violet, 9. According to Global Grind, their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Milian rose to fame in 2001 after her debut single “AM to PM” peaked at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 while reaching No. 3 in the U.K.

Her biggest single to date, “Dip It Low,” released in 2004, peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts, No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in New Zealand, No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 7 in the Netherlands. The album it was taken from, It’s About Time, earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, while the single received one for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

In total, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’. Her last release was in 2006.

Aside from music, Christina also acts. She has appeared in multiple television shows and films including the big screen movie Love Don’t Cost A Thing alongside Nick Cannon and as well playing the main role of Vanessa in the American sitcom Grandfathered.

Last month, her Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, debuted on the platform where she stars as Gabriela.

