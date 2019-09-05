‘RHOD’ Star Kameron Westcott Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Husband Court Westcott, Shares Instagram Photo

Kameron and Court's son turned six this week.

Kameron Westcott had a busy week. In addition to the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4, the reality star enjoyed family time with her husband, Court Westcott, as they celebrated the sixth birthday of their son Cruise.

On September 3, Kameron, Court, and their two kids, including eight-year-old daughter Hilton, ventured to the Family-Fun Escape Rooms and Pirates and Pixie Dust Boutique in Garland, Texas for their youngest’s child’s special day. A short time later, Kameron shared a photo of the four of them standing in front of a balloon wall created by Balloon therapy and said that all her son wanted to do for his birthday was visit the Harry Potter and Candy Land escape rooms.

Although no one else was seen in their photo, Kameron told her fans and followers that she and Court were joined by a few others during what she described as a small gathering.

In response to Kameron’s family photo, her Real Housewives of Dallas co-star, Brandi Redmond, left her a comment in which she wished a happy birthday to her little boy.

“Happy Birthday Cruise. Such a handsome smart sweet boy. Love you all,” Redmond said.

Kameron has been featured in a full-time role since the show’s second season.

During an interview earlier this week, Kameron opened up about what fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas can expect to see from her and the other ladies during Season 14 and noted that there would definitely be plenty of ups and downs between the group.

“This season, it’s like a roller coaster and you better be ready,” Kameron told Hollywood Life on September 4.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Bravo TV added a new cast member to the show, Kary Brittingham, and judging by Kameron’s comments, the two of them have hit it off quite nicely with one another over the past several months.

“Kary is the life of the party,” Kameron said. “She loves having fun, she’s carefree. She’s outspoken. She has brought a great dynamic to the group. The group has changed in many ways with Kary being added in. I think we have had a lot of fun with her and she’s been a good addition.”

Kameron went on to describe Season 4 as “Wild, crazy, fake, laughable,” and “hilarious.”

To see more of Westcott and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives Of Dallas Season 4 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.