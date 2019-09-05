‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Insane Physique In Black Bikini

Claudia Sampedro is set on breaking the internet with her most recent Instagram update. On Thursday, the Cuban model — who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan has pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to share an eye-popping photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination, putting her muscular physique on full display.

In the photo, Sampedro — who is also known for her relationship with former NFL defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers — is posing on the porch of a home in Miami, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. The model is standing in front of a wall as she rocks a black two-piece bathing suit that includes a bandeau top that connects at the front through a belt-like strap. This detail at the front creates a cutout right on her chest, which teases quite a bit of her cleavage as a result.

Sampedro teamed her top with a pair of matching black bottoms featuring the same belt straps that sit high on her sides, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by showcasing her full, wide hips that contrast with her itty-bitty waist. Perhaps the star of the show here is Sampedro’s incredibly toned thighs, which she is highlighting by standing on tiptoes.

According to the tag and caption Sampedro included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand often promoted via the Instagram feeds of models and social media influencers.

In the shot, Sampedro is looking down at her own body as she flashes a bright, big smile. Her blonde highlighted hair is swept over to one side and styled down in large waves that cascade over her shoulder, which the model is using one hand to prevent it from falling onto her face.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sampedro shared with her 1 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 28,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same timeframe brought in just shy of 500 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model couldn’t help but point out how incredibly fit she is, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“You are errrrrrthanggggggggg,” one fellow model raved, trailing the comment with a string of emoji depicting crowns, fire, and hands raised.

“Wowwwww fken body goals to the max!” another user chimed in.