Kate Bock Shows Off Gorgeous Stems In Sequined Miniskirt Alongside Jasmine Sanders & Danielle Herrington

Kate Bock is showing off her killer figure to fans in another sexy post.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Kate never shies away from flaunting her amazing figure to fans in a number of NSFW outfits. The model is popular in her own right but she’s also gained more fame since she started to date NBA star Kevin Love. Yesterday, the stunner took to social media to share a post from a Sports Illustrated event with two of her pals.

The first photo in the deck is in black-and-white and the model stands with Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders while she strikes a killer pose for the camera. Bock appears to the far right of the image and is all smiles for the camera. She wears her long locks down and curled and wears beautiful makeup that comes complete with the works.

Bock’s insane body is also on display in the photo as she wears a plain white t-shirt that is tucked into her black sequined miniskirt. In the middle of the photo stands model Jasmine Sanders, who looks equally as stunning in a two-piece set that shows off her toned abs and legs. On the other side is Herrington, who rocks a skintight black dress.

The next photo in the series of two shows the same exact image but in color.

The first photo has earned Kate plenty of attention from fans so far with over 2,000 likes, in addition to 20-plus comments. Some followers gushed over the three models while others commented on the photo with various emoji. A few more simply dropped a line to let Bock know that they’re big fans.

“I’ve just had 3 heart attacks,” one follower wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous goddesses!” another chimed in with a gold crown emoji.

“We need a ‘get ready with me’ video of these looks!” one more Instagram user suggested.

Loading...

In the past, the model opened up to Ocean Drive about her modeling career and how she got to where she is today. According to the blond bombshell, it wasn’t always easy and she even shared that she had an awkward stage — believe it or not. But once she got a taste of modeling, there was nothing stopping her, she said.

“I never really thought about modeling, and then when I was discovered, I was like, ‘Oh cool, someone might think that of me.’ I was too young to have ever dreamed about it yet. But once it came into my life and I started doing auditions, commercials, and modeling jobs, I got into it and didn’t want to stop.”

Obviously, Kate made the right choice by sticking to modeling.