Fans Want CPS Called On Farrah Abraham After Daughter Sophia’s Altered Appearance Sparks Worry

Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia has sparked concern. The 10-year-old child to the former Teen Mom OG star has her own Instagram, which allows fans to keep tabs on the various activities filling her life.

Sophia recently updated her account with a video ahead of New York Fashion Week. The only daughter to Farrah had gone down the promotional route a bit with her content, but fan comments weren’t honing in on that aspect of it. The comments section to Sophia’s video quickly filled up with remarks centering around what appeared to be her blue contact lenses – Sophia does not naturally have blue eyes.

The backlash was immense, as some fans wanted Child Protective Services called.

One of the most upvoted comments got straight to it, with over 72 fans upvoting the comment.

“Where is the family for Sophia? Why are they not calling CPS? #SaveSophia.”

The most upvoted comment seemed to think that Farrah might be leading Sophia down a route that is well-known for the 28-year-old, as the reality star is big into plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

“10 years old and already altering her appearance…well done Farrah,” the user wrote, with over 126 users liking the comment.

“Too lil to wear those fake eyes. Poor child,” read another popular comment.

“Why the f is she wearing colored contacts?” another user asked.

Unfortunately for Farrah, the mentions of Child Protective Services weren’t just upvoted, as there were multiple comments to that effect. One user echoed the prior-mentioned response.

“Are you not even slightly concerned about the wellbeing of @sophialabraham?? @farrahabraham is destroying this poor child!!! #CPS #ChildProtectiveServices #SaveSophia #LetKidsbeKIDS”

A quick look through the comments section shows an overwhelmingly slamming response. Fans appeared outraged that Sophia was wearing contact lenses at such a young age, although the backlash didn’t appear geared towards the young girl, as they called Farrah out on this. The star was dubbed a failed parent, although some comments were less harsh. Users expressed genuine concern for Sophia’s well-being, with some individuals appearing simply unable to understand why Sophia was rocking blue contacts at the age of 10.

“Sooooo sad this child needs to be in a family that can let her be a child,” one fan wrote, before suggesting that Farrah is in some way using her child to remain high-profile.

Concern for Sophia has been expressed before. Fans have wondered where this child might stand in the unexplained trips to Dubai taken by Farrah earlier this year, although recent activity from this mother-and-daughter duo has very much shown a loving and family-centric vibe. Farrah and Sophia attended the Venice Film Festival recently, with a trip to Paris then seeing the two enjoy a merry-go-round, per the Daily Mail.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah and Sophia should follow their Instagram accounts.