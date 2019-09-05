Olivia Culpo Flashes Underwear & Legs For Days In Racy Sheer Gown

Olivia Culpo left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl gave fans an eyeful of her endless pins after posing in an ultra-revealing black polka-dot dress that had the entire skirt made out of a thin layer of see-through mesh.

The gorgeous brunette showed off her show-stopping attire in a sizzling photo collage shared to Instagram on August 5. Her latest update treated followers to a copious view of Olivia’s long, lean legs, which were completely visible through the sheer gown.

The fabulous frock featured a very conservative, solid-black top that showed minimal skin, only exposing her slender forearms and elegant neck. To compensate for the almost stern-looking top, the head-spinning gown featured a gauzy, polka-dot, floor-length skirt that fully bared Olivia’s toned, tanned pins. The result was a jaw-dropping frock that put Olivia’s lower body on full display, driving fans wild with its bold, racy look.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner flashed more than her chiseled gams in the unique, provocative outfit. Starting right at the waistline, the gossamer skirt also exposed the model’s underwear – a pair of black, low-cut briefs that further highlighted her sculpted hips and thighs.

Olivia added height to her statuesque frame with elegant black pumps, also visible through the lengthy, veil-like garment. Not wanting to let anything take any attention away from her mind-blowing dress, the Rhode Island beauty opted to forgo any flashy jewelry and only accessorized with a sleek black clutch.

Olivia looked nothing short of breathtaking in the sensational gown. The Model Squad alum appeared to be in a fantastic mood and sported a beaming smile as she posed for a trio of shots that perfectly showcased her flawless figure.

Countless glossy polka dots adorned the diaphanous skirt, glistening as they caught the light. The shimmering details earned Olivia the moniker of “polka-dot queen,” as fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the model on her spectacular look.

“Omg I love this look to death,” one person wrote under Olivia’s steamy Instagram update.

“LOVE THIS LEWK,” agreed a second Instagram user.

“Could not be more obsessed,” was a third reply.

“You’re my idol! Best outfit ever seen,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

In classic Olivia Culpo style, the stunning supermodel showed her playful side by penning a hilarious caption for her post. The caption jokingly suggested that she had purposefully left her skirt at home, as per a fashion advice from Coco Chanel.

“Looking chic but love the humor you added!” one of Olivia’s fans commented on her photo.

The snapshot garnered more than 33,000 likes and counting within an hour of having been posted.