Lori Loughlin’s Lawyers Reportedly ‘Begged’ Olivia Jade Not To Post On Social Media After College Scandal

An insider says the YouTube star ignored her parents' legal team when she posted a sassy snap last month.

Olivia Jade probably didn’t help her parents’ court case with her most recent Instagram post. The YouTube star, who used to make her living off of social media, reportedly disobeyed her famous parents’ legal team when she posted a NSFW photo on her Instagram page last month after a lengthy break from the site.

After a nearly six-month social media silence, Olivia, the 19-year-old daughter of Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, put up a defiant photo of her holding up two middle fingers in response to tabloid coverage about her family.

An insider told Us Weekly that the former USC student ignored her parents’ attorneys’ pleas to stay off social media and that her sassy post could come back to haunt them all.

“Her lawyers begged her not to post anything because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury.”

The middle finger photo has been Olivia Jade’s only social media post since March, with the exception of a happy birthday message to her fallen mom, and it seems to reflect her current mood.

The source told Us that the once-popular beauty influencer is “resentful” over her parents’ embarrassing scandal as she fears she will never be able to rebuild her brand.

Olivia Jade’s fans were shocked last month by her NSFW Instagram return. The vlogger posed in a Snoop Dogg t-shirt and shorts as she flashed both of her middle fingers at her followers. In her caption, the YouTuber called out tabloid outlets such as The Daily Mail, Star magazine, Perez Hilton and “every other media outlet” and those who quote “close sources” when reporting about her family. Olivia probably has a finger for Us Weekly’s new unnamed source as well.

Olivia Jade dropped off of Instagram on Feb. 28 and didn’t return until late July to wish her mom a happy 55th birthday. She posted the questionable finger photo on Aug. 11.

Olivia has not posted to her YouTube beauty channel since March 11, which was a few days before her parents’ were arrested and accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having her and Bella admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

In the aftermath of her parents’ scandal, Olivia Jade lost a lucrative endorsement deal with Tresemme and a makeup partnership with Sephora. Her parents face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of all charges against them.