‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Have A Famous Neighbor At Their New House

Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend moved to The Valley earlier this year.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix moved into a new home in the San Fernando Valley months ago, and according to a new report, a famous face moved in next door just a short time later.

On September 5, Realtor reported that actor Breckin Meyer recently sold his Hollywood Hills home for $1.725 million after previously putting the home on the market for just under $2 million in January. However, prior to the sale, Meyer dropped $2.2 million on the home situated next to the Vanderpump Rules couple in Valley Village.

Meyer is known for his roles in Clueless, Road Trip, and Rat Race.

According to Realtor, Meyer moved out of his three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom Hollywood Hills home shortly after purchasing his new place in The Valley. As for his new abode, Meyer’s five-bedroom pad is a Hamptons-style build that measures over 4,000 square feet. That’s a big step up from the 2,118 square feet he was working with in Hollywood.

One of the most exciting rooms, perhaps, is Meyer’s gourmet kitchen, which is equipped with not one, but three sinks, two dishwashers, two ovens, and an eight-burner stove. The room also features a butler’s pantry and a wine fridge.

Additionally, each of Meyer’s bedrooms has their own bathroom. In his master suite, vaulted ceilings can be found, along with a stunning fireplace, built-in cabinets, and two walk-in closets. In the master bathroom, the luxurious vibe continues with an oversized shower, a soaking tub, two sinks, and a makeup area.

While Meyer’s backyard isn’t the biggest yard in Los Angeles by any means, the 16-foot glass pocket doors allow for a great indoor-outdoor living area, which features a covered patio, an outdoor kitchen, and a decent-sized pool.

Meyer’s home was built in 1964 and was recently restored to include modern features while also keeping the property’s mid-century vibe.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Sandoval and Madix dropped $2 million on their Valley home earlier this year. As for why the price was $200,000 cheaper than their famous neighbor’s place, Realtor explained that the reality couple’s place is located on a busy corner, which takes away from its value.

Although fans of the Bravo TV reality show would likely love to see Meyer make a cameo or two on an upcoming episode of the show, it’s hard to say whether Meyer would be open to parlaying his acting success into a reality television career.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will begin airing later this year on Bravo TV.