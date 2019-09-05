Wendy Williams Drops Bombshell Divorce Admission On ‘The View’

Television personality Wendy Williams dropped a bombshell divorce admission on The View, sharing to the panelists how she really felt when she learned her husband, Kevin Hunter, had not only been unfaithful but had a child with another woman.

Williams said to Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin that learning Hunter had conceived a child with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson was the breaking point in their marriage. She dropped a bombshell by stating to the panel, “I’m not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered!”

The host of the syndicated Wendy Williams Show revealed that learning of her husband of over 20 years’ infidelity was one thing, but realizing he had a newborn baby was a whole other circumstance she wanted no part of. She said that after taking time to process the situation both she and the couple’s son, Kevin Jr., found themselves in, Williams revealed she felt it was now time for her to move on with her life.

Williams also revealed that she maintains her stance that she will never badmouth her husband in public. The couple has not yet finalized their divorce.

The new inductee to the Radio Hall of Fame noted that she saves her frustration for when she is alone in her home and out of earshot of the media, preferring to keep her dissatisfaction with the end of the couple’s union to herself. She also revealed that she will also not refer to her ex in a bad way for the sake of 19-year-old Kevin Jr.

Williams said to The View‘s hosts that she could not just take all of those years and toss them away because she was angry regarding her current situation. Remarking that she “chose him and he chose me,” the talk show host also clarified that she doesn’t think her husband is a bad man at heart, but that he just made a mistake that she could not live with, within the scope of their marriage.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Williams revealed on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, that she knew about many of the things her husband was doing for years, calling his infidelity his “double life.”

“I’d come in, my eyes would be puffy from crying,” Williams reportedly told Cohen on the show about going to work after being upset at home.

Williams also said she knew a “lot of things” for a long time, but considered the feelings of her son, who was still living at home at the time.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EDT on ABC.