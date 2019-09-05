Larsa Pippen Slays In A Pink Outfit With A Plunging Neckline And A Pair of Barely-There Heels

Larsa Pippen was in the pink on September 5. Or, at least her cleavage-baring pantsuit was pink. The former Real Housewives of Miami cast member shared her new look with her 1.8 million Instagram followers as she posed against a tall, double door.

Larsa still seemed to be enjoying her hot girl summer as she did in a previous upload, according to The Inquisitr. She did not seem to mind that it is already the beginning of fall, but then, this relevant celebrity generally resides in Miami, a true American hot spot.

That said, this highly engaging personality wore her long hair and slightly wavy as the strands took on a pretty honey blonde hue. She wore those luscious locks down, with a lot of her highly curated mop hitting below her ample bosom. Meanwhile, Larsa wore her hair parted down the middle, which put her darker roots in a positive light.

The reality star, who called her ensemble the “leave a little sparkle wherever you go outfit” in the caption of her photo by using a Kate Spade quote, seemed to be headed somewhere. However, that destination was not shared with her social media fans when the image of this lovely woman wearing a pink pantsuit made by Pretty Little Thing was uploaded.

The jacket Larsa wore for her most recent Instagram shot featured a plunging v-neckline, with the long-sleeved garment’s biggest feature being a pink belt with a rhinestone-enhanced buckle. Her pants were slightly baggy while still showing off Larsa’s curvy body. Meanwhile, her feet were firmly planted into a trendy pair of barely-there heels that were held in place by one clear plastic strap.

“Love this on you, babe,” stated one eager fan in response to Larsa’s share.

“You are such a beautiful woman Larsa,” commented another follower.

“Gorge wow beautiful color,” said yet another fan, who was apparently into pink just like Larsa was.

“Hey Larsa have u ever thought about having dark hair?” suggested one helpful fan who made sure to add a red heart, showing that what she said came out of love.

Meanwhile, one naysayer was not at all enamored of the iconic celebrity’s bright pink pantsuit.

“Hopefully u got paid a lot to wear that,” the critical person said, seemingly in a disparaging way.

But that is fair enough. Everyone has his or her own take on beauty, be that via the person’s clothing or hair or anything else. Still, Larsa Pippen looked confident and proud as she headed out to what was probably a good place for wearing such a snazzy and not at all unstated suit.