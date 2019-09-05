Julianne Hough Shows Off Gorgeous Backside In Sexy White Dress

Another day, another stunning post from Julianne Hough.

Over the past few weeks, the America’s Got Talent judge has been strutting her stuff for the cameras and sharing a ton of hot new photos for fans. The blond bombshell has been busy with work but she’s also been keeping fans updated on her travels and when she gets some downtime, she always makes sure to share photo updates. In the most recent image that was shared on her Instagram account Julianne stuns in a beautiful dress.

In the new photo, Hough poses outside on a set of steps. The model looks over her shoulder in the shot, playfully winking at the camera. She holds a cocktail in one hand and wears her short, blond tresses down and styled. The beauty also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss and highlighter.

The actress leaves little to be desired in the gorgeous snapshot, showing off her toned back and picture-perfect derriere in a sexy white maxi dress. The ensemble also features a slit on the side, showcasing her toned and tanned legs. In just a short time of the image being live on her account, it’s earned the former Dancing With the Stars pro a ton of attention with over 60,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the post to let Hough know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her fit figure. A few others simply chimed in with flame and heart emoji.

“I would walk a mile over broken glass just to hold your hand,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely love that dress!! You look amazing! I want one now!,” another fan raved.

“Thank you for beeing you! You inspire me to Get out of bed and Get to school. You inspire me to try New Things and make New friends, even tho I don’t see Them Much,” another fan wrote. “I just moved by myself, and the only thing that gets me out of bed is to watch your insta story or old dance videos!! Thanks again! Love u.”

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hough enjoyed a little family trip to her favorite getaway spot — Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In one of the images that was shared with fans, Hough posed on the back of a boat, putting one hand in her hair and resting the other on the seat. Julianne looked stunning as she went virtually makeup-free in the photo, wearing her short locks down and messy. Her toned back was on display in the image as she wore a sexy, vibrant pink swimsuit.

That shot racked up almost 200,000 likes.