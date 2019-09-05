WWE Rumors: The Real Reason For The Undertaker’s Return On ‘SmackDown’ Next Week

Everyone is wondering what's coming next for the iconic wrestling legend.

WWE is drawing very close to some huge dates for the company, and they’re doing whatever possible to bring in as many fans as they can. Next week, there will be two huge shows from Madison Square Garden for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. It has already been confirmed that The Undertaker will be there on the blue brand’s show Tuesday night, but now we know the reason for his return.

Later this month, WWE is going to have NXT debut on Wednesday nights and move from the WWE Network to the USA Network on television. At the beginning of October, SmackDown Live will be transitioning to Friday nights and also moving to FOX after being on USA for a number of years.

It may be needless to say, but this next month is pretty big for Vince McMahon’s company and WWE has to impress.

On September 9, 2019, WWE is holding Monday Night Raw in one of the world’s most famous arenas and Stone Cold Steve Austin will be on the show. Obviously, the company is working on selling out the show and bringing in as many viewers as possible from home.

The next night, SmackDown Live will also be held in Madison Square Garden, where another legend has been confirmed to return. Some believe that The Undertaker is coming back to build up his next feud, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

WWE

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, The Undertaker is not coming back for another match anytime soon. Likewise, he most certainly is not coming back to set up a match for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view later this month.

Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer said that WWE is simply bringing back guys like Austin and Taker to help sell more tickets to the Madison Square Garden shows.

“I was told that’s not the case [that Taker will wrestle at Clash Of Champions]. I thought that myself and I was told, ‘No. He’s gonna be on this show.’ Basically, the gist was going to be on the SmackDown show because they hoped that he would help sell tickets because they thought the [RAW] show would be an easy sell-out and the second show [SmackDown] would need help.”

No matter what, fans are likely going to tune in if they know The Undertaker will be appearing on a show. Having him on SmackDown Live next week will help ticket sales and TV ratings, but that’s with many hoping he will get physical and prepare for his next match. Unfortunately, rumors don’t have it going that way and it seems that Taker’s return is simply nothing more than a promotional deal.