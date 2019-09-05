Hailey Baldwin Looks Like A Snack In Neon Sports Bra & Booty Shorts With Shirtless Justin Bieber On L.A. Hike

Hailey Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber are back in the news. The 22-year-old supermodel might generate buzz over her modeling career, but fan talk inevitably peaks when the blonde’s 25-year-old husband is involved. Hailey has been spotted enjoying a Hollywood Hills hike with Justin, although it didn’t look like these two were getting much privacy. The Daily Mail was quick to publish paparazzi images of the famous couple, with photos showing the outing.

As the newspaper reports, the L.A. outing was a specific one: the couple was headed to The Wisdom Tree, where views are wonderful and the aged landmark can attract quite a crowd.

Hailey was spotted looking summery and super eye-catching in a sporty and sexy getup. The model had stripped right down to a neon yellow sports bra with a fun multi-strapped back, with matching booty shorts adding plenty of effect. The star appeared low-key overall, though. She had a gray sweater wrapped around her waist, with simple and practical sneakers, and little in the way of fancy flourishes. The cameras showed Hailey’s blond hair tied up into an unfussy bun.

Justin was accompanying his wife and likewise looked sporty. The “Sorry” singer was clad in a black-and-white pair of shorts, with was shirtless, flashing his muscular torso and famous tattoos. The two appeared relaxed as they took on the hike, with neither appearing distracted by the paparazzi.

Talk over this couple has definitely been heating up of late. Justin and Hailey may have tied the knot in a low-key courthouse wedding last year, but their marriage is set to be marked via an official wedding ceremony. Fans have also learned a few more details, with Stephen Baldwin dishing to TMZ. The model’s father seemed to be suggesting that religion would be factoring into the nuptials in a major way.

“As Christians and as believers, they understand that if you don’t have God’s spirit working in your marriage, then it makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness. They are going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them at this time.”

Loading...

Of course, Justin has made no secret of his faith, with the singer seeming to have found a major sense of meaning and inner peace to life via prayer. The star is joined by his wife in his religious activities, with paparazzi images frequently showing the couple heading to church.

Fans wishing to see more of Hailey and Justin should follow their social media accounts.