Farrah Abraham Rides A Fake Pony In Bizarre Instagram Video

Farrah Abraham seems to be confusing social media yet again with her latest post. On Thursday, the former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram Stories to share some clips of her daughter Sophia riding a fake pony, and promising to give one away to her 20,000th YouTube subscriber.

Later on in the video, Farrah is seen riding one of the fake horses, which move forward when you push them up and down with your feet. Abraham put her hand up in the air as if she were riding a bull and laughed at herself while galloping up and down on the children’s toy.

The reality star had her long, sandy brown hair pulled halfway up behind her head. She had the rest of her mane styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Farrah wore a coral-colored long-sleeved sweater that she paired with some black leggings and matching pink socks. She also sported a full face of makeup in the video, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. The star also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Farrah and Sophia recently spent some time in Italy, where they attended the Venice Film Festival. Pop Culture reported that during a recent vlog on her YouTube account, the reality star revealed that a man at the movie they were watching mom-shamed her for bringing her daughter to see the film.

“We came late to the movie, and there was this crazy older gentleman who kept turning around and being like ‘Oh, sit in front of me so you guys can see.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, no it’s fine. Just leave us alone we’re trying to watch,'” Farrah said in the video.

“We were like an hour late ’cause we’re not used to this. And so we go in there, and this guy kept turning around and kept bothering me. It’s like, why is he still trying to talk to me? And then he starts saying I’m not responsible. I should have my daughter out of the movie. Then he start saying I’m a bad mom,” Abraham continued.

However, the man was seemingly not alone in his opinion. Farrah Abraham is often criticized online for her parenting style and bringing Sophia along for red carpet events, as well as sharing photos and videos of her on social media.