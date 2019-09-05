German Bombshell Pia Muehlenbeck Sizzles In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Pia Muehlenbeck is putting on another sexy display for fans on social media.

As those who follow her on Instagram know, Pia is wildly popular, and she boasts a following of over 2 million on the platform. The YouTuber regularly takes to her page to share a ton of sexy photos and videos while also promoting her YouTube page. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her loyal fans, Muehlenbeck stuns in one of her sexiest outfits to date.

In the new photo update, the German model shares not one but two new photos of herself. The first image in the series shows the stunner standing front and center for the camera in what appears to be her bedroom. She wears her long, dark locks down and curled as well as a beautiful face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. The model playfully sticks out her tongue for the camera.

Pia’s stunning figure is on full display in the shot as she rocks a skimpy black swimsuit that shows off her toned legs. The model accessorizes the look with a long gold necklace. In the next photo in the series, she rocks the same exact swimsuit while striking a slightly different but still silly pose. The post has already earned the YouTuber a ton of attention from fans with over 37,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments.

Many of Pia’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that they were going to tune into her new video while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping posts and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Aww babe you look so gorgeous. I’m obsessed with the hairstyle,” one follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“How about a tour of your wardrobe? Your fab pieces and where you shop from? Online, in store, if brands send you items etc,” another fan suggested.

“Long hair looks wonderful on ya, Pia!” one more commented.

As mentioned before, Muehlenbeck is no stranger to showing off her fit figure to fans in a wide range of outfits. The Inquisitr recently shared that the bombshell posed for another gorgeous shot while clad in an NSFW dress. In the snapshot, the model leaned her head back while wearing her long, dark locks curled and off to one side of her shoulder. She posed outside near a cactus and a leafy, green plant and looked like she was soaking up the sun. The model’s picture-perfect figure was on full display in the photo in a curve-hugging yellow dress that fits her like a glove.

That post earned the stunner over 25,000 likes.