‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Gets Release Date From Prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has gotten his release date from prison, Friday, September 12, revealed a news item published by Page Six.

The reality star has been incarcerated at FCI Otisville in New York, where he began serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in January of this year. NBC News reported that Sorrentino would serve two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and pay a $10,000 fine as part of his sentence.

His wife Lauren Sorrentino recently posted a photo to Instagram where she clarified how difficult it has been for people who always ask her when her husband would be released from prison. The couple married in November 2018 and were able to spend the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays together before the reality star turned himself in to begin his sentence.

In the newest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio take a drive to visit their incarcerated pal in prison, and MTV’s cameras go along for the ride.

“If you asked me five years ago if I ever thought that we would be taking this drive to go visit Mike in prison, I would say you’re crazy,” DelVecchio said to Guadagnino, who responded, “I never visited someone in jail before.” The DJ quipped to the cameras, “Me neither, but I watched Goodfellas.”

The reality star was indicted with his brother, Marc Sorrentino, for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States in 2014. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.

The current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features the roommates at a much different stage of their lives than they were when the show first debuted in December of 2009.

When the show first aired on MTV, the premise was to gather a group of twenty-something young adults and put them up in a home in Seaside Heights on the Jersey Shore. The original group which included Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DelVecchio and Guadagnino made television history as they partied, lived, laughed and loved through six seasons of the wildly popular MTV series.

Currently, the show airs without Giancola, who refused to take part in the reboot series due to her breakup with Magro, with whom she had a relationship with throughout the series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays or “Jerzdays” as fans call it, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.