Tyler Cameron Travels To The Netherlands With Gigi Hadid For Her Grandmother’s Funeral

Tyler Cameron was by Gigi Hadid’s side for one of the most difficult days of her life. The Bachelorette runner-up was photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died last week after a battle with cancer, People reports.

Hadid, 24, and Cameron, 26, attended the funeral service in Rotterdam, Netherlands, along with the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, sister, Bella, and brother, Anwar, and his girlfriend, British singer Dua Lipa. Cameron, a Bachelorette fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC dating show, was seen consoling his rumored new girlfriend Gigi as he walked outside of the service with his arm around her waist.

TMZ noted that Bella Hadid, who recently broke up with The Weeknd, attended the funeral solo, while former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda had her new boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, by her side as she mourned the death of her beloved mother.

Despite the somber event, all of the paparazzi’s eyes were on Gigi and Tyler. The Netherlands sighting seems to be all the proof fans need that the two stars are a couple amid weeks of dating rumors. Many fans on social media noted that the relationship must the real deal if Tyler accompanied Gigi to her grandmother’s funeral thousands of miles from New York City. Tyler is no stranger to the Netherlands, as he traveled there during the filming of The Bachelorette.

Gigi appeared to be very close to her grandmother, whom she called “Oma.” After Ans died, the model posted several tributes to her on Instagram as she recalled her grandmother’s bravery throughout her multiple cancer battles.

The sad news of her grandmother’s death comes at what had been a seemingly happy time for Gigi. Bachelorette fans know that the daughter of Yolanda Hadid reportedly sought out Tyler Cameron on social media after seeing him on The Bachelorette. The two were first spotted together days after the live Bachelorette finale when they met up at Brooklyn’s SoHo House in early August. The unlikely couple also attended MTV’s Video Music awards together as well as the Columbia Records afterparty, and they’ve been photographed out and about in the Big Apple on several other occasions.

Neither Gigi or Tyler has confirmed that they are dating. When asked by the Bachelor Party podcast about the status of his relationship with the supermodel, Tyler said, “I’m not talking about that,” according to Us Weekly.

Tyler Cameron’s rumored relationship with Gigi Hadid comes weeks after Bachelorette fans saw Hannah Brown turn down his proposal. Gigi was most recently linked to singer Zayn Malik.