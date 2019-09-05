Nicki Minaj Announces She Is Quitting Rap To Start A Family With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj shocked her fans by announcing that she will be retiring from her hip hop career to start a family with her beau, Kenneth Petty.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she will be quitting doing music so that she can focus on her relationship and building a family.

“I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” she wrote, adding, “Love you for LIFE.”

Nicki had previously mentioned how she wished to have kids now that she is in a happy, stable relationship. She told her Queen Radio listeners that she was going to marry her boyfriend soon, and she has since changed her social media handle to “Mrs. Petty.” According to The Daily Mail, she said last month that she will do a big wedding ceremony as soon as she has some more free time, but that she will be legally married by then.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” the star, who first met Kenneth when they were teens in New York City, revealed.

Nicki received quite a lot of backlash when she went public with her romance because her beau is a registered sex offender, but she often stands up for him on social media and on her Beats 1 radio show. She has previously said that people “judge too much,” and is quick to state that she feels “unconditionally loved” by her partner.

The “Barbie Dreams” songstress recently posted a picture with Kenneth on Instagram, which showed the couple striking a sexy pose for the camera. Nicki rocked an extremely revealing white minidress with a low neckline, showcasing her ample assets and curvy figure.

She wore her shoulder-length locks in a bright neon green color, and donned a few other futuristic-looking accessories, including a silver choker and some matching knee-high silver boots. Kenneth stood proudly next to her with his arm around her waist, sporting a white t-shirt, skinny jeans, and a pair of Yeezys. The photo racked up over 1.6 million likes and nearly 14,500 comments in less than a day.

Nicki has been working on a new album, so it is likely that she will finish and release it before she moves forward with her decision to quit making music. Her latest single was the epic collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla Sign, “Hot Girl Summer.”