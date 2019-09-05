Sommer Ray Spreads Legs On Pink Pool Flamingo In Wild Tie-Dye Bikini For Seven-Part Update

Sommer Ray is having plenty of fun. The fitness model and social media sensation has a particularly cheerful aspect to her, and with that infectious personality as much a part of Sommer’s identity as her killer body, it’s little surprise why Sommer now boasts over 22 million Instagram followers. The blonde has taken to the platform with a photo-heavy update, with precisely seven images landing on her account in one go.

Sommer’s photos couldn’t have been more upbeat. The model had been photographed enjoying the sun from a swimming pool, although she wasn’t fully alone. A hot pink and inflatable flamingo was providing buoyancy and color; however, plenty of that was delivered from the star’s tie-dye bikini as well.

Sommer was snapped from various angles. While some close-up photos showed the model squatting on the inflatable with her legs spread and on her knees, others showed this muscle-machine lying back. Sommer was even seen giving the flamingo’s plastic mouth a little peck, although most of the snaps showed Sommer smiling. This model is, after all, known for having a killer grin.

Sommer’s bikini was definitely worth noticing. The stringy two-piece had white, pink, and blue colors amid orange, with its minimal nature appearing to showcase the model’s fierce body to maximum effect. With crazy prints and a bit of a thonged finish, this bikini was definitely on the wild side.

A simple caption from Sommer suggested that she’d found her hang-out companion.

Fans following Sommer’s Instagram stories may have noticed that the star rocked a tie-dye look for a brief and temporary shot over the Labor Day weekend, although the model appeared to make no link between her look from some days ago and today’s. The story featured apple pie ice-cream, per The Inquisitr, but Sommer’s pool setting and flamingo partner didn’t seem to have come into existence yet.

Today’s update seems to have proven a hit: it had racked up over 273,000 likes in just 40 minutes. The same time frame brought over 2,000 fans into the comments section. Clearly, Sommer is much-loved.

Loading...

Sommer’s life may now come complete with bikinis, but her origins were less about the poolside life. Speaking to Forbes, Sommer opened up about her early days.