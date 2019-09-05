Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Racy Bikini Top & Open Blazer At New York Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski made quite a sensation at New York Fashion Week. The stunning supermodel turned heads on Thursday after showing up at a runway show at Lincoln Center wearing nothing but a teeny bikini top under an open blazer.

Drawing inspiration from her WrapWomen Power Women summit look, the gorgeous model and entrepreneur put her killer abs on full display as she slipped into a barely-there bikini top from her own swimsuit brand, Inamorata Woman. Proving to be her label’s best spokeswoman, Emily caused jaws to drop as she flaunted her insanely taut waistline and ripped abs in the already famous “Las Olas” bikini top – a triangle, string design that left nothing to the imagination.

As her legion of fans know all too well, Emily has amply showcased the racy swimsuit on Instagram in a slew of steamy photos that displayed the daring bikini in a variety of colors and patterns. This time around, the 28-year-old hottie opted for the white version of the minuscule bikini top, flashing her massive cleavage in the outrageously tiny piece.

The sizzling Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model paired the skimpy item with a black ankle-length blazer, which she wore completely open to show off her risque top. She completed her outfit with elegant straight-leg black trousers, for a sexy yet chic look that perfectly showcased her spectacular figure.

Emily looked nothing short of sensational in the stylish and very revealing attire. The ravishing Vogue model unapologetically flaunted her buxom curves, nearly spilling out of the dangerously low-cut bikini top. Thin white straps crisscrossed around her impossibly narrow waistline, calling even further attention to her bare and incredibly toned midriff.

In keeping with the string motif, Emily added height to her statuesque, Amazonian frame with a pair of black strappy heels, which were laced up over her pant leg in a very stylish display.

The scorching brunette is not the first celebrity to sport this particularly whimsical look. According to Page Six, the trend was apparently set by Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and later continued by Hailey Bieber.

While her outfit was certainly an attention-grabbing one, Emily’s glam was also on point. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked a fabulous cat-eye black eyeliner and accentuated her naturally plump lips with a classy burnt orange lipstick. Showing her impeccable sense of style, the dark-haired beauty accessorized her black-and-white attire with a brown leather bag, one that mirrored the color of her lipstick.

The gorgeous brunette wore her long tresses with a mid-part, letting her luscious locks freely cascade down her back and over her shoulders in an unruly fashion. She added some glitz to her attire with understated gold jewelry and sported a perfect white manicure that complemented her top, harmoniously tying her look together.