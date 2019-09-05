Chanel West Coast Flaunts Toned Legs & Booty In Black Thong Swimsuit

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram share is setting social media on fire.

As those who follow the rapper on Instagram know, Chanel is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans in a number of NSFW outfits. The brunette bombshell has amassed a following of over 3.2 million on the platform, and it’s easy to see that fans absolutely love her. In the most recent image that was shared to her page, Chanel sizzles in another sultry outfit.

In the caption of the photo, West Coast directs fans to the link in her bio to promote her new song. The photo itself is absolutely stunning, with the singer posing in profile while looking off into the distance. While clad in a tight-fitting, black one-piece, the singer’s figure is on full display with a thong back that showcases her toned and tanned derriere and legs.

She wears her short, dark tresses pulled back and underneath a black-and-red scarf. The stunner also appears to be wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s already earning Chanel a ton of attention, with over 6,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments within just minutes of going live.

Some of Chanel’s fans commented on the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others chimed in to let her know what they think about her music. A few others simply dropped a line to let West Coast know that they are big fans, and others commented with heart and flame emoji.

“Oh baby, I know you’re looking for me,” one fan commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Woooow stunning beauty and hot like hell,” another raved with a series of emoji.

“Superlative. Gorgeous body,” another Instagrammer gushed.

Loading...

The singer has been making her rounds lately, and as The Inquisitr shared, West Coast made an appearance at the MTV VMAs, where she posed for a shot with Lil’ Kim. In the stunning selfie, the singer wore her long, dark locks down and curly along with a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She rocked a gold bobby pin in her hair, as well as a few necklaces, as she posed with her fellow female rapper.

That particular shot earned her over 11,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments.