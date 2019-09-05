‘Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Assets In Sexy Video

Yanet Garcia gave her fans something to get excited about on Thursday with her latest Instagram update. The stunner shared a video in which she was doing some exercises in form-fitting athletic wear that highlighted her every curve.

In the video, Garcia wore a pair of green skintight athletic pants with a matching top. The focus was on one of Garcia’s best assets: her booty. The clip showed her from behind doing side squats as well as showing her from the front doing lunges. The video also showed the model stretching and touching her toes. The clip also showed Garcia’s tight abs and ample chest. Her makeup appeared to be flawless and her long hair looked gorgeous as it hung down her back in loose curls.

Toward the end of the video, she took a satisfying gulp from a sports drink. Garcia looked nothing less than fabulous in the clip.

In the post’s caption, which was written in Spanish, Garcia thanked Tonder Army for sending her supplements that help her reach her fitness goals, adding that she loved the company.

Fans seemed to be taken with the video. It racked up more than 140,000 likes and over 250 comments within an hour of going live.

Many of Garcia’s fans left comments in Spanish, but since she has a global audience, many English-speaking followers had plenty to say about the clip.

“You look beautiful & that color looks GREAT on you!” one admirer said.

“Bootyful,” wrote one follower, and another told the brunette beauty that she was amazing.

One follower told Garcia that she looked “absolutely stunning.”

“You are the eighth wonder of the world,” another fan said.

Garcia hasn’t earned the moniker of being “Mexico’s hottest weather girl” for nothing. The beauty has an enviable figure that her 11.2 million followers love to see. The stunner likes to share photos from her days while working as a weather girl when she wears tight clothing that hug her every curve. She also likes to share photos of her famous booty, which often drive her fans wild. In August, she posted a snap of her backside that received over 800,000 likes.

But behind her body is a lot of hard work and determination. Along with photos that highlight her physique, she also shares some of her workouts to help inspire others. She also has a YouTube channel in which she shares exercises along with her other experiences.

Fans who want to keep up with Garcia can follow her Instagram account.