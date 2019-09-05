‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Showcases Her Killer Curves In A Skintight Dress

It may be after Labor Day, but Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil had no problem breaking the rules and wearing some white in a new post on Instagram. That said, few were likely looking at the color of Haley’s garment, as all eyes would be on the social media star’s killer curves, highlighted by the nearly skintight dress.

The Minnesota native is known for her incredible body, and even won Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit model competition last year, along with Camille Kostek. Though the redhead accordingly often posts sizzling pictures of herself at the beach, she was swapping the coast for the catwalk in honor of New York Fashion Week.

In her most recent picture, Haley wore a cream dress that highlighted every curve of the Midwestern stunner. Adding to the sophistication was a mock-neck detail and a ribbed pattern that extended down her chest. Leaning into autumnal colors, Haley wore a bright rusty lip color, which flattered her large lips and auburn hair. Completing the look was a black crossbody bag.

The post featured a split photo. In the first shot, Haley gave her best sultry model pose. In the second, she let her trademark silliness shine and laughed as she pushed her hair back.

The picture earned nearly 2,800 and around 50 comments within just two hours.

“That is some 10/10 sh*t,” wrote a clearly impressed fan, with a dead emoji.

“My redhead QUEEN,” added a second.

“Incredible! You’re the best!” gushed a third, with a pink heart emoji.

The brainy beauty has had a busy year. In addition to appearing on multiple television shows like Build Brunch and The Table, and cheering on her husband, football player Matt Kalil, she was a major part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition as a rookie.

The Midwesterner has often spoken about her appreciation for the opportunity.

“My life has completely shifted from being this little nerd that would go into the lab every day… hair and makeup was a thing that I never did. I never had fancy clothes. I just wore the same thing every day with my lab coat,” she explained (via Fox News).

Haley had been working in immunology before getting her big break.

“[Modeling was] always something that I wanted to do, [but] never knew how to get into it. And I submitted a video via Instagram and here I am,” she added.

“It’s an amazing, empowering environment to be in,” the redheaded stunner said of modeling with the famed magazine.