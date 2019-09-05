Britney Spears Sizzles In Booty Shorts & Bright Pink Bra In Workout Video As She Reveals She’s On A Solo Trip

She may be on vacation, but Britney Spears is still putting in work at the gym.

As fans know, Spears regularly shares photos and videos on her Instagram account for fans, and pretty much everything that she posts earns her a ton of attention from her followers. Most recently, the songstress took to social media to let her 22 million-plus followers know that she’s currently on a “much needed” vacation by herself. In the caption of the post, she explained that there were private mini-rooms in the gym that allowed her to lift and box, and it was a great day.

In the short clip that was shared with fans, Spears shows off a few of her workout moves in the gym. In some of the video, Britney uses weights, and during other parts, she just uses her body to do leg lifts and other exercises. She shows off her killer figure in a skimpy outfit that comes complete with tiny black booty shorts and a bright pink bra. Her toned and tanned abs and legs are also on display in the image.

She wears her long, newly-dyed locks up in a high ponytail and appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the photo, including black eyeliner. The singer’s belly button ring is also on display in the photo, and though the post has only been live on her account for a short time, it’s earning Spears a ton of attention, with over 59,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments.

While some fans commented on the image to let Britney know that she looks amazing, countless others took to the photo to gush over her killer figure. A few others commented on the fact that the mother of two is vacationing solo, and countless others simply shared their thoughts using flame and heart emoji.

“Imagine signing up for a gym and seeing Britney working out there?” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love you Britney! Stay safe and vigilant, you look incredible. You need this time for yourself!” another fan chimed in.

“‘I’ve missed you so much, B! Thanks for the fitspo!” one more Instagrammer commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Spears debuted a new hairstyle for her fans. In the caption of the post, the songstress explained that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was the one who inspired her to ditch her blonde-dyed locks and go darker. Like her current post, that one earned Spears a ton of attention from fans with over 23,000 comments.