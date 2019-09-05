Ariana Grande Fans Slam Her Brother After He Outed Her Supposed Relationship With Mikey Foster

Grande's brother, Frankie, allegedly confirmed her relationship and her fans weren't too happy about it.

The rumored relationship between Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster may have finally been confirmed.

Frankie Grande, Ariana’s brother, reportedly outed his sister’s relationship to US Weekly during a red carpet premiere of Game Changers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. He’s a great guy,” Frankie gushed as he opened up about the new man in his sister’s life.

Frankie also revealed that he was looking forward to spending some time with both his sister and her new boyfriend in a few weeks. He even dished to the publication about a double date he went on with his boyfriend, Hale Leon, and his sister.

During the double date, the two couples enjoyed an exciting game night with an assortment of board games.

As The Inquisitr first reported a month ago, it was during the early portion of August that rumors of a budding romance between Ariana and Mikey begun to swirl.

Shortly after the news that Frankie had allegedly confirmed his sister’s new relationship spread, fans of Ariana quickly flocked to her brother’s Instagram account to demand answers in his recent posts. Unfortunately for Frankie, the overwhelming majority weren’t too happy with his decision to spill the beans. Some were quick to criticize him for “opening his mouth.”

On Thursday, Frankie shared a shirtless snapshot of himself and his boyfriend as they enjoyed a dip in the pool. Frankie rocked a black and white checkered speedo with a thick red waist band. He had a huge smile on his face as he put his chiseled abs on display. His boyfriend, who was also flaunting his own ripped torso, stuck his tongue out for the camera. Frankie and Hale were surrounded by friends who were also showing off a generous amount of skin.

In just a few hours, the snap accumulated over 12,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“You can’t keep your mouth shut now can you,” one angry fan exclaimed.

Another agreed: “You got a big mouth.”

One individual admitted to being thankful Ariana had a brother who wasn’t good at keeping secrets. Several gushed excitedly over “Mikiana” being confirmed.

Not everyone was quick to slam him for dishing on his sister’s relationship. Some questioned whether he had seen the headlines and if he actually had the alleged conversation with reporters.

“Did you know what they wrote on the news? Apparently you said that you went on a double date and that Mikey and Ariana are dating,” one concerned follower penned.

With 2.1 million followers, Frankie did have a few individuals commenting on his latest post that preferred to discuss how incredible he and his boyfriend looked.

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster have yet to confirm their relationship. While he is being bombarded with comments regarding his sister’s relationship, Frankie hasn’t responded to any of the chatter either.