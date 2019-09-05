‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Moves Into New Home With Help From Boyfriend John Janssen, Shares Instagram Photos

Shannon Beador spent her summer at the beach but is now living elsewhere.

Shannon Beador has moved into a new home in Southern California.

After spending the summer in a beach house with her three daughters, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has moved into a much larger, seven-bedroom home in a different area of the Golden State, where she hopes she and her kids will remain permanently.

On September 4, Bravo TV’s Home & Design shared a report regarding Beador’s latest move, revealing that her new home features an outdoor kitchen and a pool.

“I’m excited to have an outdoor entertaining space, which I haven’t had for a while. The home is just really beautiful, and it’s traditional… with a little bit of an edge,” Beador previously told the outlet.

Beador has not yet revealed if her new boyfriend, John Janssen, will be living with her and her three kids, including 18-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. However, the businessman was in tow throughout her move, likely in an effort to help her get settled as quickly as possible.

Although Beador previously revealed that her new place features a whopping seven bedrooms, she had a hard time remembering how many bathrooms she has now.

On her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Beador shared tons of photos and video footage of her move, one of which revealed that she had gotten rid of a lot of her belongings before moving into her new home.

“Two moving trucks, calling it a night, can’t get them both unloaded… and I purged! I purged a lot of things!” she shared.

After moving to the beach in June, Beador began sharing photos of herself and a mystery man on her Instagram page. Weeks later, his name was revealed as Beador began promoting the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As fans may have seen, Janssen traveled to New York City with Beador in early August and was seen sitting in the front row during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

“Double thumbs up,” Andy said in response to the new relationship, per Bravo TV. “I also vetted him with Tamra before we went on the air. I texted Tamra. I go, ‘I really like this guy.’ And she goes, ‘Isn’t he great?’ I was like, ‘Oh, Tamra will tell me the truth.'”

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.