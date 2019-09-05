Ellie Goulding Slays In Minuscule Blue Bikini On Honeymoon

Ellie Goulding is looking good and feeling good on her tropical honeymoon getaway.

As fans know, the singer recently tied the knot to Caspar Jopling and the pair are currently enjoying a beachside getaway for their honeymoon. Goulding has not disclosed to fans exactly where she is vacationing at, but on Thursday, she took to her Instagram Story to share a sexy photo from the trip.

In the gorgeous shot, the songstress looks like she’s in her element as she poses with a mountain and a body of water just at her back. A beautiful sailboat can also be seen floating in the water.

Goulding strikes a pose on the left side of the snapshot and looks off into the distance with her long, blonde locks flowing freely in the wind. Ellie appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup, including blush on her cheeks. The 32-year-old’s amazing figure is on full display in the photo as she rocks a minuscule blue bikini.

The top of the NSFW ensemble plunges low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to followers. The bottoms are just as sexy and leave little to the imagination with Goulding’s toned legs taking center stage in the shot. Her taut tummy is also fully visible in the image and it’s safe to say that Goulding has been putting in a decent amount of time at the gym.

Ellie Goulding shows off amazing abs as she shares snap from honeymoonhttps://t.co/sFJ4cti4AE pic.twitter.com/lpGTqWU2GA — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) September 5, 2019

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Goulding tied the knot at York Minster Cathedral in York, England. Her dress was a work of art by fashion house Chloé. The details on the dress were so intricate that it took a whopping 640 hours to construct. In an interview, Goulding shared that she was thrilled to be able to collaborate with designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi since she has been such a huge fan of the brand for many years.

“Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one,” Goulding shared. “I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

The singer has only shared one photo of her special day on Instagram so far, but it’s earned her rave reviews from fans, with over 1.2 million likes and well over 12,000 comments. Hopefully the songstress will be sharing more down the road.