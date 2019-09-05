Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are Not Getting Divorced Despite Reports

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are facing a long list of legal issues but it looks like they aren’t adding a divorce to their already complicated situation. Entertainment Tonight reports that Lori and Mossimo are not on the verge of getting a divorce, despite reports that they’re about to end their marriage.

The couple has “been standing by each other’s side since the beginning of all this and will do so until it’s successfully resolved,” a source told ET.

Both Mossimo and Lori have been accused of paying $500,000 to college admissions “facilitator” Rick Singer to fraudulently get their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. As Buzzfeed notes, each of those charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. So she and Mossimo could technically face 40 years in prison for their alleged crimes.

The same federal investigation busted Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman but she accepted a plea deal. So the actress will likely serve four months in prison with 12 additional months of supervised release, USA Today reports. She will also have to pay a $20,000 fine.

As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, Mossimo and Lori have reportedly been at odds about various aspects of their case and there’s been speculation that the Fuller House actress wanted to take the deal but her husband did not.

Us Weekly reports that the couple also argued over whether they should use their private jet to travel to their court hearing in Boston. Lori reported wanted to take their attorney’s advice and fly commercial while Mossimo insisted they fly private.

According to Us, a source also said that the actress’ friends are encouraging her to leave Mossimo.

“Her friends think she should leave him,” another source said. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

The Giannulli family has kept a relatively low profile since the scandal first made the news. Olivia Jade once had a thriving career as a social media influencer. However, she hasn’t been that active on Instagram or YouTube, although she has over a million followers on each of these platforms.

She recently uploaded an Instagram photo of herself holding up two middle fingers. But based on the caption, it appears that was more of a response to the tabloid media than an attempt to connect with her followers since she tagged several publications. She hasn’t posted on Instagram since.