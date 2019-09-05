Gabrielle Union Exposes Chest In Liquid-Effect Metallic Dress With Husband Dwyane Wade: ‘We Clean Up Nice’

Gabrielle Union put on a stunning style display today. The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram earlier with a photo that ticked boxes for the 46-year-old’s fashion sense, although it likewise sent out a reminder that Gabrielle’s marriage to former sports star Dwyane Wade is solid as they come.

Gabrielle’s photo showed her standing with Dwyane outdoors and in natural sunlight. Fans seeing the image may well have had difficulty deciding whether the snap was stronger on the style front or the relationship one, with this couple almost appearing to outdo one another in the outfit department. Then again, with hands being held and a caption opening with Dwyane’s Instagram handle, the image was up there on the couples display.

Gabrielle was looking ravishing in a slinky, silver and metallic-finished dress that took on somewhat of a liquid-effect feel from its reflective fabrics. The racy number was dangerously slit at the leg, with a plunging neckline flashing the actress and reality judge’s chest. Gabrielle was looking fierce as sunlight twinkling on her dress drew the eye to her fabulous body, with a forthright pose and hard stare adding plenty of attitude. Of course, the latter seemed to be a little on the joking side given the caption, but the vibes were great.

Dwyane, meanwhile, was rocking a pink suit with no shirt. The 37-year-old seemed to be making a statement with his embellished two-piece and bare feet, with the latter mentioned by his wife in her caption.

Gabrielle’s update proved popular in no time, racking up a staggering 98,000-plus likes within two hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 1,100 fans into the post’s comments section. Many remarks came in over Dwyane’s barefoot nature and, in particular, the star’s toes. Yet, fan replies also gushed over the two appearing together. Comments also sent Gabrielle the thumbs-up over her dress.

Gabrielle and Dwyane may come as a much-loved couple, but they also come as a family. Together, the two are parents to Kaavia James, with fertility problems forcing them to opt down the surrogacy route. This happy family doesn’t regret the decision, though. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Dwyane revealed his thoughts, per Oprah Mag.