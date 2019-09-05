Lena Dunham’s Topless Picture Applauded By Fans

Fans seemed to love Lena's latest Instagram post.

Lena Dunham seems to be making most of her vacation. The Girls creator and star shared a revealing snap during her relaxing vacay on Instagram. In the photo, a soaked Lena posed, sans swimsuit, in a pool. Her curvaceous figure and numerous tattoos, including a delicate etching of a Sphynx cat, was on full display. The 33-year-old smiled cheekily at the camera. She opted to forgo makeup, letting her natural beauty shine. While Lena appeared to be naked in the picture, she sported a gold chain necklace, statement earrings, and a septum ring.

Fans were floored by the provocative picture.

“Such a goddess… daily inspiration,” complimented a fan, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“You are incredibly beautiful & very talented,” added a commenter.

“It is lovely to see you so comfortable in your own skin…” said a different follower.

“Look at that beautiful smile and crinkled up nose! Such joy in one shot…” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lena’s post has racked up more than 14,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Lena has uploaded a revealing photo. In May 2019, Lena posted a completely nude picture on Instagram, reported Glam magazine. The American Horror Story: Cult actress sat facing away from the camera, looking over her shoulder. In the caption, Lena urged fans to find reasons to love themselves.

The actress proceeded to practice some self-love by saying she’s thankful that she is sober and enjoys being naked. She continued that for each comment written in self-praise, she would donate a dollar to Friendly House LA, a residential program for women in recovery.

The post garnered over 27,000 comments.

The body positivity advocate has a tendency to show off her naked body in the name of self-love. After her hysterectomy in 2018, the 33-year-old celebrated her body with a naked selfie, noted Page Six.

“My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude…” read the caption. “My friend Paul named my uterus Judy… Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for…”

Lena made the decision to undergo surgery after being in immense pain due to endometriosis. The actress revealed to Vogue in February 2018 that she had retrograde bleeding and her uterine lining was misshappend.

To see more of Lena’s empowering posts, be sure to check out her Instagram account.