‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Drops Jaws In Cleavage-Baring Floral Top

Kara Del Toro has racked up an impressive one million followers on Instagram, and her latest upload explains exactly why.

On Thursday, September 4, the Maxim model took to her account on the social media platform to share a stunning snap of her “morning glam,” and the results certainly didn’t disappoint. The snap appeared to have been staged in a large, empty room, and was likely taken right after the babe got done getting dolled up by makeup artist Melissa Hurkman.

Kara’s glam for the day was definitely on point. On her plump, lined lips she wore a light pink lipstick, which perfectly matched the dusting of blush along her cheekbones. A light brown eye shadow and thick coat of mascara made her piercing hazel eyes pop as she stared down the camera with a sensual stare while grazing her fingers across her lips. Completing the look was just the right amount of highlighter that glistened under the the lighting of the shot. The entire look was perfectly framed by by the beauty’s cascading honey blonde locks, which fell around her face in loose, flirty waves.

While the social media sensation’s hair and makeup were certainly something to take note of, that’s not the only thing the model was showing off in the sexy snap. The babe sent temperatures soaring even higher in a seriously skimpy white top that was adorned with tiny red flowers and left her bare decolletage completely exposed. The off-the-shoulder number fell far down her bosom, providing for a busty, NSFW display of cleavage that her followers certainly did not seem to mind.

Almost immediately, the new addition to Kara’s Instagram feed began getting some love from her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up well over 4,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Mega fans of the Maxim babe took their admiration to the comments section, where they showered here with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Never a bad photo,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara was “so flawless.”

“You are looking gorgeous,” commented a third.

Kara’s feed is full of sizzling snaps such as today that see her showing off her stunning beauty and sexy ensembles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently wowed her Instagram fandom with a steamy shot of her rocking a skimpy lace bra and dangerously tiny white shorts — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.