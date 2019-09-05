Kyle Richards Cuts Her Hair And Instagram Thinks She Looks Like Her ‘Halloween’ Character, Lindsey Wallace

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star goes back 40 years with her new hair look.

Kyle Richards is known for her fabulous head of hair, so when she recently did a tweak to her signature ‘do, it’s no surprise that fans went wild. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently debuted a new fall haircut on Instagram which shows she now has bangs.

Fans flocked to the post, which shows Kyle and a group of gal pals at Jazz Aspen Snowmass earlier this week. Many of the commenters zeroed in on the Bravo star’s surprising new hair look, which makes her look even more youthful than usual.

“I love the bangs,” wrote one fan. “I didn’t think it was possible for you to look any younger.”

“KYLE IN BANGS IS A WHOLE MOOD THAT IM 100% HERE FOR,” another follower added.

But several commenters also drew comparisons to Kyle’s famous movie character, Lindsey Wallace. The former child star played the banged character in the iconic 1978 horror film, Halloween.

“Loving those Lindsey Wallace bangs!” one fan wrote.

“Omg @kylerichards18 you’re rocking your iconic ‘Lindsey’ bangs! Such a Queen,” chimed in another.

“You look amazing with bangs!!!!! Just like Lindsey Wallace,” added a third fan.

You can see the original photo that sparked such a big response among fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star below.

Life and Style notes that the RHOBH veteran was spotted rocking the same banged hairstyle as her classic movie character while out for dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles this week, so perhaps she is getting some early hair inspo for her next project.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Kyle recently announced that she will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming Halloween sequel, Halloween Kills.

Of course, RHOBH fans know that Kyle’s long, shiny hair is a thing no matter how she wears it. The gorgeous mom of four previously detailed her hair care routine to Bravo.com. Luckily, you don’t need the budget of a Real Housewife to afford some of the products she uses.

“I’m a big believer in less is more when it comes to your hair,” Kyle said in 2016. “I’ve used Pantene for many, many, many years and people would always say, ‘Oh are you kidding me?! I buy this really expensive shampoo’ and their hair didn’t even look that great to me, so I was like, you know what, I’m sticking with Pantene.”

Kyle also said she gives her hair a break by not washing it every day, and she carefully brushes her locks from top to bottom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its milestone 10th season next year on Bravo.