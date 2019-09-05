Miley Cyrus’ Soaking Wet Video Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy

Miley Cyrus is seemingly giving fans a brand new sneak peek at her music video for her latest single, “Slide Away.” The singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday to show off a clip that appears to be from the video, and fans went wild.

In the post, Miley is seen with her head mostly under water. Only her eyes are above the surface as her song plays in the background. The camera dips below the water to show Miley’s face and then up again as she gives a sultry stare.

Cyrus has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves, much of which are under the water. She also sported a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long thick lashes, eyeshadow, and dramatic eyeliner. She also appears to wear a nude lip color and some blush on her cheeks.

Miley’s followers went crazy over the new clip and immediately took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the post.

“I love it already,” one loyal follower wrote.

“Screaming! Can’t wait for the video,” another excited fan commented.

“GODDESS,” said another social media user.

“Slaaaaay,” another comment read.

“SHE’S ALIVE,” said one fan, seemingly alluding to Miley’s recent social media absence in the wake of her split with Liam Hemsworth.

As many fans already know, Miley and Liam announced their split back in August, and Cyrus didn’t waste any time moving on. She’s currently dating Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and the two have been nearly inseparable for the past few weeks.

People Magazine reports that things have gotten so serious between Cyrus and Carter that they are already shacking up.

“They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn,” an insider close to the singer dished to the magazine.

After the couple began to step out in public together, another source revealed that the two women are more than just romantic partners, but they are also very close friends as well.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship. They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus, and likely some additional peeks at her new music video, by following her on her Instagram account.