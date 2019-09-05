Ohio Meteorologist Mike Davis Charged With Pandering Child Pornography

The weatherman has worked at the Ohio CBS-affiliated station for 31 years.

A meteorologist at an Ohio television station was arrested and charged Thursday and booked into an Ohio jail after Franklin County Police allege he pandered sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to WCMH.

The weatherman, Mike Davis, is a longtime weather forecaster at WBNS, the CBS-affiliated television station in Columbus, Ohio. Per court documents summarized by WCMH, Davis “knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a young girl participating or engaging in sexual activity.”

According to WCMH, Davis’ home was searched by police on Thursday after they obtained a search warrant.

“At around 10 a.m. this morning, we learned that Mike Davis was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” WBNS General Manager John Cardenas said in a statement to its competing television station, WCMH. “We are currently learning more about the details and we will be reporting more about the story. We have no further comment at this time.”

According to a news article about Davis’ arrest on WBNS‘ own website, Davis has been employed by the station for 31 years, though the station promises it will report on the story ethically.

Per Davis’ staff bio on WBNS‘ website, the weatherman joined the station in 1987 and has won Emmy awards and awards from The Associated Press as recently as 2006. Prior to working in the Columbus television market, Davis had television jobs in Las Vegas, Idaho, and Minnesota, according to his staff profile.

Per information from the staff profile, Davis is married and has three children, and has at least been in charge of “community educational exhibits” at local venues including the Franklin Park Conservatory and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI).

Prior to his arrest, a post from his Twitter account shared “Bus Stop Forecast.”

Users on Twitter shared their mixed reactions underneath the forecast, which was tweeted at about 6 a.m. on Friday. The post was sent view SocialNewsDeck, according to Twitter, which means that the tweet could have been previously scheduled.

“Hang in there Mike,” one user Tweeted.

Loading...

“Guessing it was about 62 when they picked you up,” another said on Twitter, seemingly predicting what the temperature was when the weather forecaster was arrested by police.

“hope you got hit by that bus,” a Twitter user said.

One person even noted in a Tweet the coincidence that the most-recent tweet from his account related to children, given the charges raised against him by police.

According to WBNS, Davis is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, September 6.