Jennifer Lopez Gives Wedding Update, Reveals If She & Alex Rodriguez Have Set A Date

Jennifer Lopez is giving an update on how her wedding planning with fiancé Alex Rodriguez is coming along. The stunning star opened up about their impending big day in a new interview, where she also revealed if the seriously loved-up couple – who got engaged back in March – have set a date yet.

JLo got candid about tying the knot with A-Rod while speaking to Britain’s ES Magazine, as she appeared to hint that she and the athlete will probably not be tying the knot this year and seemingly haven’t yet even set a date to head down the aisle.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the “Dinero” singer admitted to the outlet that her wedding planning with her husband-to-be is on a bit of a pause right now because they’re just both so busy with work projects.

“I have a movie I’m shooting in October [Marry Me] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now,” Jennifer explained of her busy schedule over the coming months.

“And until October, he has the World Series in baseball,” she then continued of Alex’s big plans for the coming weeks. Lopez then suggested that they’re yet to pick a date for their wedding by adding, “We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it.”

The 50-year-old beauty also got candid about how important making things official is for both her and Alex, who began dating in 2017, due to their Latin upbringings.

“[Marriage is] important for both of us. We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that,” Jennifer shared with the magazine.

The star – who The Inquisitr reported gifted Rodriguez with an impressive $200,000 car for his birthday earlier this year – previously opened up about wedding planning while speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in May. At the time, she confirmed that they were taking things slow.

Stating that the planning for the big day was “going good,” JLo said that she and her husband-to-be “have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are taking it slow.”

“There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed,” the singer and actress then added.

Notably, both Lopez and Rodriguez have headed down the aisle before.

Jennifer has been married three timed before. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 until 1998, before then tying the knot with dancer Cris Judd in 2001 before they divorced in 2003. One year later, she married singer Marc Anthony and the couple welcomed two children together – now 11-year-old twins Max and Emme – but officially divorced after a decade of marriage in 2004.

Lopez was also engaged to actor Ben Affleck from 2002 until they split in 2004.

As for Alex, he too has headed down the aisle before. The baseball star was married to former wife Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 until they split in 2008. The former couple are parents to two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha.