‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, September 6: Det. Sanchez Questions Thomas & Ridge Explodes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 6 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will feel a bit hot under the collar. Both Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) and Thomas’ father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), will be paying him a visit. Unfortunately for him, neither of these men will be in a mood to socialize or bring him some good news, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas is still recovering from the injuries he sustained when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushed him off the balcony at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. Thomas nearly died when he fell off the cliff, but he has made a remarkable recovery thanks to quick medical intervention.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will receive a visit from Detective Sanchez. The cop will question Thomas about what happened on the day that Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) died.

As B&B fans know, Emma had just found out that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive and was furious that nobody had told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth. Thomas then confronted the Forrester Creations’ intern, and they had an argument which was witnessed by Pam Douglas (Alley Mills). Emma rushed out of the office with Thomas hot on her heels. Up until this point, Thomas has maintained that he used another route to get to Hope before Emma did. However, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) checked Thomas’ GPS system and discovered that Thomas had been lying. The designer also used Mulholland Drive at the time of the accident.

Detective Sanchez questions Thomas about Emma and her death, threatening him that he has inside information today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/6V7F8rW18u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 5, 2019

This is the first time that Det. Sanchez will be able to question Thomas about Emma’s accident. He will interrogate the bedridden Thomas about what occurred on the day that she died. When he doesn’t get satisfactory answers, Det. Sanchez will warn Thomas that he has a source that has given him some valuable information.

After the detective leaves, Ridge will turn on Thomas. Det. Sanchez’s line of questioning will shock Ridge, and he will want to know the truth. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will finally make a full confession.

Thomas will tell his father the gory details of what occurred after he and Emma left the office. He followed her in his vehicle and ran her off the road. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will be horrified that his son murdered someone and tried to cover it up. He will lash out at Thomas and let him know what he thinks of his actions.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.