Wendy Williams Spills Out Of Tight Dress In NYC

Wendy Williams isn’t afraid to show off her hourglass figure, and she was snapped doing just that in New York City on Thursday, per Daily Mail.

The paparazzi photographed the talk show host as she sported a skintight dress, which put all of her curves on full display. Wendy smiled happily for the camera as she headed out looking healthy and happy.

Williams wore a long-sleeved, dark blue dress with red, blue, purple, and white stripes on the sleeves and at the bottom. The garment’s low cut showed off Wendy’s ample cleavage. The dress also flaunted her tiny waist and curvy hips.

Wendy had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell around her shoulders and down her back. Williams also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

The queen of gossip accessorized her sexy look with a large necklace which sported the word “LOVED” in large letters, a pair of bright, white sneakers, and a rectangular Chanel purse with a black handle, which she carried in her hand as she was escorted by security through the city.

Recently, Wendy opened up about her tough year amid ending her marriage to longtime love, Kevin Hunter Sr. Williams revealed that her husband not only had an affair, but also fathered a child with his mistress.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with. He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say,” Wendy said of her husband’s cheating in a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine.

Last month, Wendy also spoke to Andy Cohen about her husband’s infidelity, revealing that she knew she would have to talk about it eventually, being the public figure that she is.

“I knew that I would [have to address it] but I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years, but my son was at home. It wasn’t fair to him,” Wendy Williams told Cohen of her marriage troubles with Hunter during a YouTube interview earlier this summer.