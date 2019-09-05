‘RHOD’ Star Kary Brittingham Slams LeeAnne Locken’s Wedding To Rich Emberlin

Was LeAnn Locken's wedding cheap?

Kary Britingham threw some shade at LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin on Wednesday before the highly anticipated premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ fourth season.

During a September 4 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Brittingham said that while the couple’s April wedding ceremony was “really nice” and “really sweet,” the reception was a total circus. And, when it came to the budget for Locken and Emberlin’s reception, the newest addition to the show suspected it wasn’t very high.

“The reception was, like, a circus. It was so hot and they had no food. It was just like, no, it was not a great wedding at all. Definitely not $4 million, maybe, $2,000,” Brittingham said.

While Brittingham clearly wasn’t impressed with the way in which Locken and Emberlin chose to entertain their wedding guests, Stephanie Hollman, who was also present during the Us Weekly interview, said she was surprised that Locken’s ceremony wasn’t more over-the-top. As for her thoughts on Locken and Emberlin’s reception, Hollman seemed to be in agreement with the sentiments of Brittingham, at least when it came to the apparent circus feel of the event.

“The reception was everything I thought it would be. It was like a carnival,” Hollman said, adding that there were “people hanging from the ceilings” at the reception.

Locken and Emberlin got married on April 27 at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas after dating for nearly a decade.

According to Hollman, the couple’s ceremony had a completely different vibe from their wedding, which was a bit more understated than she expected.

Continuing on to Us Weekly, Brittingham, who was first confirmed as a new full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Dallas in July, said that while Hollman was a “VIP” guest of Locken and Emberlin, her invitation to their big day came in the form of a text message.

“It was just a situation,” Brittingham said. “Not to mention on our trip to Mexico, everything was like, ‘I’m getting married in four weeks and that’s my excuse for being such a b***h.'”

While Brittingham and Locken don’t appear to have hit it off during Brittingham’s debut season of the show, that isn’t too surprising. After all, Brittingham was reportedly brought to the series by Locken’s ex-friend D’Andra Simmons, who is one of her neighbors.

To see more of Brittingham, Locken, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.