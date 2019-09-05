New ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Teaser Is Filled With Drama And Health Scares

The biggest reality television show is back this Sunday, and it couldn’t be filled with more dramatic events.

A new teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropped on Thursday, showcasing some of the biggest events of the past few months in the famous family’s life. As fans will remember, season 16 ended with Khloe Kardashian having to deal with the fact that her baby daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn was immediately cut off from the KarJenner inner circle, as was Tristan, but a lot has happened since then. According to E! News, one of the biggest moments in the new trailer is that of superstar Kim Kardashian waiting to find out whether she has lupus or not. The mother-of-four is seen looking anxious throughout the short clip, at one point claiming “I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus.”

Momager Kris Jenner tries to calm down her daughter by saying, “Let’s stay positive until we get some results.” However, this wasn’t the only health scare the family faced. Kris herself is also suddenly seen wearing a neck brace as she is surrounded by paramedics, but fans will have to wait to find out exactly what happened to the 63-year-old.

And while the clan’s matriarch and her daughter Khloe had already plenty of drama to deal with, they were still forced to undertake some major crisis management when a rumor that the 35-year-old was actually the daughter of disgraced NFL player O.J. Simpson resurfaced.

In the past, the 63-year-old had already been accused of having been involved with O.J., whose late wife Nicole was one of Kris’s closest friends. Despite usually being able to control her emotions and navigate the negative aspects of fame like an absolute pro, the mother-of-six is seen breaking down in the video and tearfully saying, “After 25 years, you think it just wouldn’t be a thing.”

However, it wasn’t all drama and bad blood in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim’s trajectory as an aspiring lawyer fighting for criminal justice will also be a big part of the upcoming season, as will the inspiring moment young billionaire Kylie Jenner graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar alongside her mother and her baby daughter, Stormi Webster. Not only that, the sisters are also spotted posing all together for an iconic picture at a birthday party earlier this year, as Kris states, “This family will never fall apart.”